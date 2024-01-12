Burlesque stage musical announces new dates and Glasgow run

The show is based on the much-loved film of the same name

Burlesque has announced further dates for its world premiere production.

Based on the 2010 musical drama film, directed by Steve Antin, it revolves around a small-town girl named Ali Rose (played by Christina Aguilera in the original flick) who moves to Los Angeles and stumbles upon a struggling burlesque lounge owned by Tess (played by Cher on screen).

Penned now for the stage by Antin, the theatrical version will have tunes by Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, as well as additional numbers by Jess Folley and Todrick Hall and additional material by Kate Wetherhead.

Performances from 13 to 29 June at Manchester Opera House have now sold out, but the production has added a second run at the same venue from Thursday 3 October to Saturday 2 November 2024.

Before that, the piece will play at Glasgow Theatre Royal from 11 to 28 September 2024. These two runs will come prior to a West End transfer, with details to be revealed.

On the creative team are Nick Winston (director and choreographer), Soutra Gilmour (set designer), Tom Curran (musical arrangements and orchestrations), Ryan Dawson Laight (costume designer), Phil Bateman (musical supervisor), Chris Poon (musical director), Robin Antin (creative co-producer/associate choreographer), Harry Blumenau (casting director), Sarah-Jane Price (casting associate) and Lloyd Thomas (production manager).

Casting for the runs are to be revealed.