New musicals confirmed for 2024

As we hurtle towards 2024, it’s time to take a closer look at 20 new musicals coming our way over the next twelve months.

Every entry on our list is a show that has not previously been staged in the UK – whether it’s a world premiere production or a transfer from Broadway – so, for example, the much-anticipated West End debuts of Hadestown and Standing at the Sky’s Edge don’t make the cut due to their previous incarnations at the National Theatre and/or Crucible Theatre.

Let’s see then what new musical gems are in store…

1. 42 Balloons

Although previously staged in concert format, the Lowry will host the first full-scale production of 42 Balloons next spring. Jack Godfrey’s musical is inspired by the extraordinary true story of a truck driver named Larry Walters who, with the assistance of his girlfriend Carol, flew 16,000 feet above Los Angeles using just a lawn chair and 42 helium-filled weather balloons in the summer of 1982. Featuring an ’80s-inspired score, the show will see Charlie McCullagh (Bonnie and Clyde) and Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress) reprising their roles as Larry and Carol, respectively, from the concert stagings. The Lowry, from 18 April to 19 May

2. Before After

Before After is a new British musical that takes the form of a two-hander. It tells a love story about a couple given a second chance at happiness and that couple will be portrayed on stage by Grace Mouat (Six) and Jacob Fowler (Heathers). The pair are reuniting on stage following their turns in the Hope Mill Theatre’s UK premiere of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella last year and we’re wondering if there’ll be another happy ending for them this time around. Southwark Playhouse Borough, from 7 February to 2 March

3. Banghra Nation

Birmingham Rep will present the UK premiere of Bhangra Nation, following on from its 2022 world premiere at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse in 2022 (under the title Bhangin’ It). Set in the competitive world of dance, the musical follows Mary and Preeti, whose Bhangra team qualifies for the USA nationals. Birmingham Repertory Theatre, from 17 February to 16 March

First seen in Los Angeles in 2019, Bronco Billy is based on the 1980 Western film, starring and directed by Clint Eastwood. It revolves around a group of roustabouts in the Wild West whose lives are turned upside down when their troupe leader meets a runaway heiress. The UK premiere cast includes such names as Emily Benjamin (as Antoinette), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (as Constance) and Tarinn Callender in the title role. Charing Cross Theatre, from 23 January to 7 April

Next year, Manchester will host the world premiere of Burlesque The Musical! Boasting tunes from the likes of Christina Aguilera (who starred in the original 2010 movie and serves as executive producer of the stage adaptation), as well as Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley and Todrick Hall, the show follows a small-town girl named Ali Rose who moves to Los Angeles and stumbles upon a struggling nightspot and a new adopted family. In the iconic words of Cher: “Welcome to Burlesque”! Manchester Opera House, from 13 to 29 June

This world premiere British musical is set during The Battle of Cable Street in 1936, where the British Union of Fascists clashed with members of the public and a united Jewish community, and told through the lens of three young workers: Sammy, a Polish Jew; Mairead, an Irish Catholic; and Ron, a Lancastrian Brit. Southwark Playhouse Borough, from 16 February to 16 March

Bromley will host a developmental run of Clueless The Musical next year and, unlike the 2018 Off-Broadway jukebox version, this new production (based on the beloved 1995 coming-of-age movie) will feature an original score courtesy of multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and lyricist Glenn Slater (Sister Act). Amy Heckerling (who wrote and directed the film) is once again on book duty for the popular American high school tale that is itself inspired by Jane Austen’s seminal novel Emma. Churchill Theatre, Bromley, from 12 to 24 February

Gird your loins, theatre fans! On the (high) heels of its 2022 world premiere in Chicago, The Devil Wears Prada will be heading to these shores from next summer. Featuring a score by Elton John (Tammy Faye) and Shaina Taub (Suffs), director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell’s (Kinky Boots) production will bring us the story of Andy and her tenure at a well-established fashion magazine under an infamously iconic boss. Theatre Royal Plymouth, from 6 July to 17 August, and Dominion Theatre from 24 October

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Sonia Friedman will present the UK premiere of Australian-born musical Fangirls next summer. The pop-infused piece focuses on Edna, a 14-year-old misfit in love with Harry, a member of the world’s biggest boy band. It was penned by Yve Blake following hundreds of interviews with real-life fangirls. Will the show be able to generate its own diehard UK fandom? Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, from 13 July to 24 August

10. Frankie Goes to Bollywood

Rifco artistic director Pravesh Kumar’s musical, which features a score by Niraj Chag and Tasha Taylor Johnson, follows a British South Asian woman who is catapulted into the largest film industry in the world. Alongside celebrating the vibrancy and larger-than-life characters of Bollywood, the piece will also shine a light on the darker side of the business such as nepotism and the objectification of women. Watford Palace Theatre, from 25 April to 11 May, and on tour from 15 May

11. Here You Come Again

A new Dolly Parton musical is heading to these shores next summer with all her iconic hits in tow! The show has been adapted for UK audiences by Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street) after the original book by Bruce Vilanch, director Gabriel Barre and Tricia Paoluccio (who also reprises the role of Parton here) and it follows a die-hard fan whose fantasy version of the globally loved country star gets him through troubling times. Leeds Playhouse, from 11 May to 8 June

The Old Vic will take us behind-the-scenes of one of the most monumental events in the history of the music industry. The world premiere musical Just for One Day will chart the creation of Live Aid, where 70 artists performed for free in either London or Philadelphia to raise money for famine relief. Expect songs from such heavy-hitters as David Bowie, Bob Dylan, U2, Queen, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Bryan Adams and Diana Ross just to name a few, alongside a book by John O’Farrell (Mrs Doubtfire), all under the watchful eye of director Luke Sheppard (& Juliet). The Old Vic, from 26 January to 30 March

13. London Tide

Although technically billed as a “play with songs”, we’re not going to split hairs about London Tide – the National Theatre’s upcoming adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Our Mutual Friend. Penned by Ben Power (The Lehman Trilogy) and featuring songs by Power and PJ Harvey (All About Eve), the show’s plot unfolds amid a raging storm, during which a body is discovered in the River Thames. Time will tell if the National will have another musical hit on its hands, like the current adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches. National’s Lyttelton Theatre, from 10 April to 22 June

Surely this will be the most fetch musical of 2024?! Having premiered in Washington DC in 2017 (ahead of a 2018 Broadway transfer), the wait is finally over for Mean Girls to cross the pond and grace the West End stage. With a book by Tina Fey herself and fan-favourite numbers such as “Revenge Party” and “Apex Predator”, we can’t wait to welcome The Plastics to London. And we’re equally excited for Fey’s movie musical adaptation, set to hit UK cinemas from 19 January! Savoy Theatre, from 5 June

We were already excited about the UK premiere of MJ The Musical beforehand, but the news that the London production would be led by Myles Frost, reprising his Tony Award-winning performance as Michael Jackson, has us moonwalking with joy. The show, penned by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (The Secret Life of Bees), is set during rehearsals for the 1992 Dangerous world tour and will be startin’ somethin’ in the West End next spring! Prince Edward Theatre, from 6 March

16. Now That’s What I Call A Musical

It’s hard to believe that the iconic compilation album series known as Now That’s What I Call Music! celebrated its 40th anniversary this year! And what better way to mark the occasion than the announcement of a new British musical inspired by the pop culture mainstay? Directed and choreographed by Strictly‘s Craig Revel Horwood, the show will revolve around two schoolfriends in 1989 (and their subsequent reunion 20 years later), alongside a barrage of pop bangers from the likes of Whitney Houston, Wham!, Blondie, Spandau Ballet and more! UK and Ireland tour from 6 September

17. The Odyssey

Targeting a demographic of young theatergoers aged between eight and 13, Nina Segal’s new adaptation of Homer’s classic tale promises a heroic journey alongside Telemachus, stormy seas, mystical creatures, dangerous monsters, enchanting sirens and even two talking sheep! In addition, it will feature a 60s soul and pop-infused score by Naomi Hammerton… bring on the muses, we say! Unicorn Theatre, from 17 March to 21 April

Sheridan Smith returning to the London stage is always an event in itself, but for new musical Opening Night, Smith is teaming up with book writer and director Ivo van Hove (A Little Life) and songwriter Rufus Wainwright. The cast also includes the stellar line-up of Hadley Fraser, Shira Haas, Nicola Hughes, Amy Lennox and John Marquez. The production will undoubtedly transform John Cassavetes’ 1977 film about an alcoholic actress, who is concerned about aging and haunted by the ghost of one of her deceased fans, into a hot-ticket theatrical venture. Gielgud Theatre, from 6 March to 27 July

19. Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Wood

The world’s most iconic detective coupled with rock music?! Elementary, my dear Watson! Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Wood promises a modern-day adventure for the Arthur Conan Doyle character, attempting to solve the case of an unexplained death at the Oakenwood environmental protest camp. The rock musical is the latest offering from Metta Theatre’s P Burton-Morgan and Ben Glasstone (The Little Prince) and will also be an eco-friendly production using second-hand materials. The Watermill Theatre in Newbury, from 2 February to 16 March

20. Starter for Ten

Finally, the much-loved coming-of-age tale Starter for Ten is heading to the stage. Set in 1985 and featuring an 80s-inspired score, the musical will follow Bristol University student Brian and his lifelong dream to compete on the illustrious BBC quiz show University Challenge. Based on the novel by David Nicholls and the 2006 film adaptation, we see a bright future for this one, with the Bristol staging just for starters! Bristol Old Vic, from 29 February to 30 March

Tickets for a selection of these listed shows are available below.