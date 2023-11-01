Burlesque stage musical to have world premiere in the UK

The show is based on the much-loved film of the same name

Burlesque is heading to the stage next year.

The 2010 musical drama film, directed by Steve Antin, revolves around a small-town girl named Ali Rose (played by Christina Aguilera) who moves to Los Angeles and stumbles upon a struggling burlesque lounge owned by Tess (played by Cher on screen).

Penned now for the stage by Antin, the theatrical version will have tunes by Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, as well as additional tunes by Jess Folley and Todrick Hall and additional material by Kate Wetherhead.

Performances will begin on Thursday 13 June at Manchester Opera House and run through until Saturday 29 June 2024. Further plans are to be revealed.

Aguilera, who is also executive producer, said today: “Burlesque was my first feature film — and creating the role of Ali along with co-writing the music was a part of my career that I will always cherish. I am so happy to be reunited with Steven, this time behind-the-scenes as an executive producer and contributing songwriter for our new stage version. Recreating Burlesque as a live theatre experience is something I always hoped would happen, and here we are!”

On the creative team are Nick Winston (director and choreographer), Soutra Gilmour (set designer), Tom Curran (musical arrangements and orchestrations), Ryan Dawson Laight (costume designer), Phil Bateman (musical supervisor), Chris Poon (musical director), Robin Antin (creative co-producer/associate choreographer), Harry Blumenau (casting director), Sarah-Jane Price (casting associate) and Lloyd Thomas (production manager).

Casting for the run is to be revealed.