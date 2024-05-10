Spirited Away celebrates opening night in London’s West End

WhatsOnStage was on hand at the opening night of Spirited Away at the London Coliseum, where a multitude of VIPs walked the blue carpet before the show.

Ahead of the performance, we chatted to anime aficionados and novices alike to get their thoughts on the beloved Studio Ghibli classic, now being staged in Japanese (with English surtitles) in the heart of the West End.

Watch our video below for a taste of what went down at the big night:

You can read our lead critic Sarah Crompton’s thoughts on the UK premiere here and a review round-up from London critics across the board here.

Spirited Away is running until 24 August at the London Coliseum, with tickets on sale now.