Spirited Away at the London Coliseum – first look

The original Japanese stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibli classic has just opened at the London Coliseum

The stage version of Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away has arrived in London – take a first look.

Presented by TOHO Co Ltd and co-produced by PW Productions in the original Japanese (with English captions), Spirited Away is based on the Oscar-winning animated film by Hayao Miyazaki. It is adapted for the stage by John Caird, co-adapted by Maoko Imai, and features the original score by Joe Hisaishi.

Returning from the original Japanese production are Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro, Kotaro Daigo and Hiroki Miura as Haku, Fu Hinami as Lin and Chihiro’s mother, Tomorowo Taguchi and Satoshi Hashimoto as Kamaji, Mari Natsuki and Romi Park as Yubaba and Zeniba, Kenya Osumi as Aniyaku and Chihiro’s father, Sunao Yoshimura as Chichiyaku, Obata no Oniisan as Aogaeru, Yuya Igarashi as Kashira and Mayu Musha as Bo. Mari Natsuki returns to the role of Yubaba in this stage production, having voiced the role in Studio Ghibli’s 2001 Oscar-winning film.

The London cast also includes Rina Kawaei and Momoko Fukuchi as Chihiro, Atsuki Mashiko as Haku, Hikaru Yamano as Kaonashi or ‘No-Face’, Yuki Hana and Rion Misaki as Lin and Chihiro’s mother, Tomu Miyazaki as Kamaji, Hitomi Harukaze as Yubaba and Zeniba, Toshihiko Ito as Chichiyaku and Seiya Motoki as Aogaeru.

Completing the company are Miyu Ayahashi, Kaito Arai, Yoko Ose, Wataru Oshige, Motoko Orii, Akino Konno, Ryo Sawamura, Mayu Suetomi, Rico Takahashi, Hayato Takehiro, Saya Chinen, Hanano Teshirogi, Ayame Nakagami, Yuuki Nishinomiya, Rei Hanashima, Yoshiki Fujioka, Norihide Mantani, Eiji Mizuno, Miffy, Maki Morita, Yuna Yasuno, Yamato, Kazuma Kimura, Annakanako Mohri, Marina Mori and Toshiki Hirose.

Spirited Away tells the story of Chihiro as she travels to a new home with her family and stumbles into a fantasy world of spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. When her parents are transformed into pigs, Chihiro must find a way to free them and escape back to the real world.

Musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements are by Brad Haak, with associate music supervision, orchestrations and ableton programming by Conor Keelan. The creative team also includes set designer Jon Bausor, puppet designer Toby Olié, choreographer Shigehiro Ide, costume designer Sachiko Nakahara, lighting designer Jiro Katsushiba, sound designer Koichi Yamamoto, hair and make-up designer Hiroaki Miyauchi, projection designer Satoshi Kuriyama, stage manager Takashi Hojo, assistant to the director Maoko Imai, associate director Makoto Nagai, co-producer Iain Gillie and producer Haruka Ogi.

The production runs through to 24 August, with tickets on sale below.