Spirited Away in the West End announces on-sale dates and details

The original Japanese stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibli classic is heading to the London Coliseum

Tickets and date details have been revealed for the stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, which is heading to London next spring.

Presented by TOHO Co Ltd and co-produced by PW Productions in the original Japanese (with English captions), Spirited Away is based on the Oscar-winning animated film by Hayao Miyazaki. It is adapted for the stage by John Caird, co-adapted by Maoko Imai, and features the original score by Joe Hisaishi.

The original Japanese cast, including Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, who alternate in the role of Chihiro, is set to return for the European premiere.

Spirited Away tells the story Chihiro as she travels to a new home with her family and stumbles into a fantasy world of spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. When her parents are transformed into pigs, Chihiro must find a way to free them and escape back to the real world.

The producers of the stage production of Spirited Away said today, “We are so excited to be bringing this incredible production to London, and we are committed to ensuring that Spirited Away is as accessible as possible to audiences, with tickets available for every performance for under £30. We can’t wait to share this sensational show with you all.”

Musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements are by Brad Haak, with associate music supervision, orchestrations and ableton programming by Conor Keelan. The creative team also includes set designer Jon Bausor, puppet designer Toby Olié, choreographer Shigehiro Ide, costume designer Sachiko Nakahara, lighting designer Jiro Katsushiba, sound designer Koichi Yamamoto, hair and make-up designer Hiroaki Miyauchi, projection designer Satoshi Kuriyama, stage manager Takashi Hojo, assistant to the director Maoko Imai, associate director Makoto Nagai, co-producer Iain Gillie and producer Haruka Ogi.

The European premiere of Spirited Away runs at the London Coliseum for a limited 12-week season, beginning on 30 April and running through until 20 July 2024.

Starting from 10am on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, there will be a 48-hour priority booking period before a general on-sale, which will commence from 10am on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

