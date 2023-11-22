Spirited Away announces major West End extension

The original Japanese stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibli classic is heading to the London Coliseum

An extension has been revealed for the stage version of Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, which is heading to London next spring.

Presented by TOHO Co Ltd and co-produced by PW Productions in the original Japanese (with English captions), Spirited Away is based on the Oscar-winning animated film by Hayao Miyazaki. It is adapted for the stage by John Caird, co-adapted by Maoko Imai, and features the original score by Joe Hisaishi.

The original Japanese cast, including Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, who alternate in the role of Chihiro, is set to return for the European premiere.

Spirited Away tells the story of Chihiro as she travels to a new home with her family and stumbles into a fantasy world of spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. When her parents are transformed into pigs, Chihiro must find a way to free them and escape back to the real world.

Musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements are by Brad Haak, with associate music supervision, orchestrations and ableton programming by Conor Keelan. The creative team also includes set designer Jon Bausor, puppet designer Toby Olié, choreographer Shigehiro Ide, costume designer Sachiko Nakahara, lighting designer Jiro Katsushiba, sound designer Koichi Yamamoto, hair and make-up designer Hiroaki Miyauchi, projection designer Satoshi Kuriyama, stage manager Takashi Hojo, assistant to the director Maoko Imai, associate director Makoto Nagai, co-producer Iain Gillie and producer Haruka Ogi.

The production has now added five additional weeks to its original 12-week season, and will begin on 30 April, with dates through to 24 August 2024. Ninety thousand additional tickets will go on sale, with 20,000 priced at £40 or below.

