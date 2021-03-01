Andrew Lloyd Webber plans to open shows in the West End this summer with Cinderella to premiere in July

Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed new plans to reopen shows in the West End this summer.

The Phantom of the Opera, Lloyd has stated, will begin performances from 21 July 2021, while Joseph, running at The London Palladium, will begin its run on Thursday 1 July. New casts for both shows have been found and are set to be revealed.

Finally, Lloyd Webber has cemented a new date for the first performance of Cinderella, which will commence on 14 July and begins rehearsals today.

In a statement, Lloyd Webber said: "I am buoyed by the government's roadmap announcement last week and am absolutely prepared to do my part to get theatre open again this summer. It is thrilling to see the big music festivals like Reading and Leeds on sale and that they have sold out in record time.

"I want to lead the way and give others confidence to follow suit by getting major musicals back open – they are the powerhouse of the West End – and have been out of action for almost a year now.

"So I have put the wheels in motion for a summer reopening. We start rehearsals for my new musical Cinderella at The Gillian Lynne Theatre today. The script is by multiple Golden Globe-nominated Emerald Fennell and isn't like any Cinderella you will have seen. We have just finalised the new cast for The Phantom of the Opera, and Tim Rice and my first ever musical Joseph will return to The London Palladium this July.

"I cannot wait to welcome back audiences to live theatre and bring life, employment and joy back to our capital city after a harrowing past year."