Magic Goes Wrong, The Play That Goes Wrong and Groan Ups to tour this summer

EXCLUSIVE: Perfect news for an April Fool's!

Three Mischief shows will be embarking on UK tours from July 2021, it has been revealed.

Magic Goes Wrong, created by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields with Las Vegas magicians Penn and Teller and directed by Adam Meggido, will open at Curve, Leicester on 16 July before visiting The Lowry in Salford, Eastbourne Congress Theatre, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Leeds Grand, Southampton Mayflower and Bath Theatre Royal.

Mischief's original award-winning hit The Play That Goes Wrong will return for its fourth UK tour, opening at Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury on 13 July. It will then visit Cheltenham Everyman, Bath Theatre Royal, The Lowry in Salford, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Eastbourne Congress Theatre and Edinburgh Kings. The touring production is directed by Sean Turner.

Completing the triple, their West End comedy Groan Ups will open at Theatre Royal Bath on 12 August. From there, it will visit the Lowry in Salford, Chester Storyhouse, Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud, Edinburgh's King's, Cheltenham Everyman, Cardiff New Theatre, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Wolverhampton Grand, Norwich Theatre Royal, Southampton Mayflower and Aylesbury Waterside. Written by Lewis, Sayer and Shields, the show is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward.

Casting, full creative teams and further dates into 2022 for all shows will be unveiled at a later date.

Producer Kenny Wax said: "Our priority over the past year has been to help kick start the industry in any way we can and we're delighted to be mounting three Mischief shows on tour, working together with the regional venues to welcome audiences back into theatres nationwide. We hope to provide much needed work to the many actors, stage managers, technicians and creatives."

The Play That Goes Wrong will recommence its West End season later this summer, while Magic Goes Wrong is set to return to the West End in October.

All three shows will set after the current restrictions are set to end. TIckets are on sale now via the Mischief Comedy website