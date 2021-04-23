Only Fools and Horses musical to open in the West End in October

Mais oui – Only Fools and Horses will return to the West End in October!

The musical will once more play at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, after first beginning its run at the venue in February 2019. It is based on the iconic sitcom of the same name.

The show is directed and choreographed by Caroline Jay Ranger, with set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, musical supervision and arrangement by Stuart Morley, lighting by Richard G Jones, sound by Rory Madden and casting by David Grindrod.

Whitehouse said: "I'm over the moon because, finally, the West End is coming back to life and Only Fools and Horses The Musical will return to the Theatre Royal Haymarket this October. The last year or so has been very difficult for a lot of people, so I know I speak for the whole cast when I say that we genuinely cannot wait to get back on stage in front of a live audience - we've missed it so much. Roll on 1 October, we can't wait to see you. Mange tout!"

