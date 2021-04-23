Only Fools and Horses West End cast revealed

The cast for the return of Only Fools and Horses has been unveiled!

Opening in October at Theatre Royal Haymarket, appearing in the piece will be Paul Whitehouse as Grandad, Tom Bennett as Del Boy, Ryan Hutton as Rodney, Ashleigh Gray as Raquel, Pippa Duffy as Cassandra, Jeff Nicholson as Boycie, Samantha Seager as Marlene, Chris Bennett as Sid, Peter Baker as Trigger and Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Dating Agent/Danny Driscoll/Featured Ensemble.

Also in the piece are Adrian Irvine as Denzil, Chris Kiely as Mickey Pearce, Andy Mace as Mike the Barman, Andrew Bryant as Tony / Cripps, Melanie Marshall as Mrs Obooko/Wedding Fitter and Lisa Bridge, Philip Childs and Lee van Geleen as Ensemble, with Chris Arkeston, Bradley John, Samantha Lane Arnold and Rhys Owen as swings.

The show is directed and choreographed by Caroline Jay Ranger, with set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, musical supervision and arrangement by Stuart Morley, lighting by Richard G Jones, sound by Rory Madden and casting by David Grindrod.

Watch the new trailer:

You can buy tickets for the West End show now below: