Rock of Ages tour to commence in August with new dates revealed

Exclusive: Rock of Ages will be back on tour from August, it has been revealed, with dates confirmed into 2022.

The show, which last toured in 2018, has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and features a raft of iconic rock numbers. It ran on Broadway from 2009 to 2015, with a West End premiere in 2011.

Opening at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham, the show will subsequently play in Sunderland, Glasgow, Liverpool, Wimbledon, Milton Keynes, Manchester, Exeter, Dartford, Stoke-on-Trent, Cheltenham, Hayes, Darlington, Grimsby, Poole, Woking, Hull, Crawley, Edinburgh and Cardiff, with further dates to be revealed.

Watch producers Dan Looney and Adam Paulden discuss bringing the show back here:

The piece has direction and choreography by Nick Winston, with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. It is designed by Morgan Large, has lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ben Harrison and musical supervision by Barney Ashworth. Casting is to be announced soon.

The musical features songs including "We Built This City", "The Final Countdown", "Here I Go Again", "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "I Want to Know What Love Is". It is a love story set in an LA music venue, and was made into a film in 2012.