9 to 5 musical unveils new tour dates

The hit musical 9 to 5 has cemented plans to kickstart its tour this summer.

Announcing the news on Saturday Night Takeaway with Ant and Dec on, well, Saturday, the company of the West End production stated that the show will be back from June.

The tour is currently scheduled to open bang on 21 June 2021 (the same date social contact measures are set to be eased), before visiting Sheffield Lyceum, Theatre Royal Portsmouth, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Wolverhampton Grand, New Victoria Woking, Manchester Palace, Glasgow King's, Southampton Mayflower, Edinburgh Playhouse, Aylesbury Waterside, Venue Cymru Llandudno, Bristol Hippodrome, New Wimbledon, Liverpool Empire, Sunderland Empire and Alexandra Birmingham.

Dolly Parton's musical has a book by Patricia Resnick, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video by Nina Dunn, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Anne Vosser. It is based on the 1980 film of the same name.

Casting for the tour is to be revealed, as are subsequent dates.

Tickets are on sale now.