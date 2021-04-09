Theatre by the Lake announces Home, I'm Darling revival and plans to reopen this autumn

Keswick's Theatre By the Lake will reopen this autumn, it has revealed.

While full season plans are to be confirmed later this year, the venue did unveil its first major co-production, a revival of Laura Wade's hit play Home, I'm Darling.

Co-produced with Stephen Joseph Theatre and Bolton Octagon, the new staging of Wade's award-winning 2018 play (which previously ran at the National Theatre, at Theatr Clwyd and in the West End) will be directed by the Keswick theatre's artistic director Liz Stevenson. It follows a woman who dreams of becoming the perfect '50s housewife, with temporal circumstances getting in the way somewhat.

Stevenson, with executive director James Cobbold, said today: "We're thrilled to be able to share the news of our first major production, we can't wait to welcome audiences back through our doors. We're delighted to be producing this wonderfully funny play with two fantastic northern theatres and look forward to sharing more about our future programme soon."

"We'd like to thank the Government's Culture Recovery Fund whose support this year has made it possible for us to keep going and reopen. We are hugely grateful to Arts Council England, our staff, board, volunteers, friends, sponsors, supporters, and audiences without whose support over this past year we would quite simply not been able to survive."