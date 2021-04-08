Regent's Park Open Air Theatre confirms extended 2021 season

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has confirmed plans for its 2021 season, which includes productions delayed from last year.

The venue, which welcomed audiences of 30,000 in 2020 despite restrictions on numbers, will stage an extended season this year opening in June with a 50% reduction in seating capacity.

First up is Romeo and Juliet (17 June to 24 July), directed by Kimberley Sykes, for which casting is still to be announced.

It's followed by a revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel (31 July to 25 September), helmed by artistic director Timothy Sheader.

Rounding off the main season is Dragons and Mythical Beasts, suitable for ages 3+, which will open on 13 August and run until 5 September.

In addition, the theatre will present a co-production with Unicorn Theatre of Anansi the Spider, directed by Justin Audibert , which will play daytime performances on the theatre's lawn from 7 to 24 July.

There will also be comedy gigs from Aisling Bea, Jimmy Carr, and Luisa Omielan and another all-star comedy fundraiser in support of The Trussell Trust.

Artistic Director Timothy Sheader said: "As a theatre that receives no regular public funding, the financial challenges of producing large-scale theatre with a 50% reduction in seating capacity cannot be underestimated. We are therefore thrilled to have been awarded a grant thanks to the government's Culture Recovery Fund and look forward to welcoming both audiences and theatre makers back to our unique and special outdoor space this summer."