Rob Madge's debut play to have world premiere at the Turbine Theatre, directed by Luke Sheppard

Rob Madge's My Son's A Queer But What Can You Do will have its world premiere at the Turbine Theatre in June.

Directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, Rent) the piece plays for a limited run from 17 June until 03 July, with press night on 23 June 2021.

Actor and writer Madge, who will appear in the piece, has credits including Mary Poppins, Les Misérables and Matilda the Musical. They describe the show as "celebrating the joy and chaos of raising a queer child", while delving into an archive of home videos.

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director, The Turbine Theatre, said: "Over the last year we've all spent a lot of time online. We've seen performers relish in the digital world and seeing Rob's rise to social media notoriety has fascinated me. The first time I watched one of Rob's childhood videos I burst into tears. It reminded me of my childhood and that there is another side of the queer narrative that is often presented on stage. And that was that, we set about sharing Rob's beautiful story with more people.

"I have been transfixed, entertained and completely moved by the videos Rob shared. Rob has a touching honesty that is impossible to resist and I can't wait to share My Son's A Queer But What Can You Do with our audiences at The Turbine Theatre" in June."

Audiences will be socially distanced for the piece at the Battersea venue, with perspex screens dividing audience members.

Tickets will be on sale via the Turbine Theatre's website.