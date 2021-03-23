Pretty Woman musical to return with new West End home

Pretty Woman – the Musical will reopen at a new West End home, it has been confirmed.

On behalf of all the producers, Paula Wagner said today: Our London production of Pretty Woman: The Musical had just opened when the world changed and our cherished theatres were forced to close due to the pandemic. When we opened in the West End a year ago we had broken advance box-office records at the Piccadilly and were playing to sold out houses.

"With so many ticket holders eager to see this show about love and resilience, we knew we would bring back Pretty Woman when the time was safe and right. With the move to our new home, the Savoy Theatre, we are able to return to share our joy with many more people. We look forward to everyone being together soon and giving our audiences the chance to come and enjoy the ultimate fun night out we all deserve right now."

The show will star Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward and Danny Mac as Edward Lewis. They are joined by are Rachael Wooding as Kit De Luca, Bob Harms as Happy Man/Mr Thompson, Neil McDermott as Philip Stuckey and Mark Holden as James Morse. Further casting is to be revealed.

The show will run from 8 July (subject to steps in the government's reopening roadmap being adhered to) at the Savoy Theatre on the Strand – with the show booking to December 2021 (group bookings are available through to June 2022. Tickets go on general sale to new customers from Tuesday 30 March at 10am.

Directed by Jerry Mitchell, the piece is based on the cult classic film of the same name. It features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J F Lawton. The show has direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.