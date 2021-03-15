Back to the Future confirms new West End opening date

The new West End opening date has been confirmed for Back to the Future The Musical.

The show, which had an out-of-town preview at the Manchester Opera House in 2020 and was originally scheduled to open in the West End in May, will begin performances at the Adelphi Theatre on 20 August 2021.

Based on the hit 1985 film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode".

The full cast, who will appear on Comic Relief this Friday (19 March), has also been announced - see our story.

Back to the Future centres on Marty McFly, a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Directed by John Rando, the show has design by Tim Hatley, lighting by Tim Lutkin, lighting consultancy by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Gareth Owen, choreography by Chris Bailey, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Finn Ross, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and dance arrangements by David Chase.

Sony Music Masterworks will release the original cast recording this summer.

Producer Colin Ingram said: "I'm delighted to announce today that our spectacular new musical theatre show Back To The Future will premiere in the West End on 20 August at the Adelphi Theatre. We look forward to welcoming our audience back to the theatre after so many months of being starved of live entertainment."