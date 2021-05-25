Islington's Hope Theatre announces reopening season

The Hope Theatre in Islington has announced details of the shows it will relaunch with this summer.

The 50-seat pub theatre, which has been closed since March 2020, plans to reopen on 29 June at full capacity, in accordance with the government's roadmap.

The first production will be The Boy with the Bee Jar by John Straiton, which was long-listed for the 2019 Bruntwood Prize. Directed by Philip Wilson, it will play until 17 July (press night 1 July).

The play centres on a swarm of bees that attract an environmentally-minded schoolboy on a North London estate.

Also playing from 29 June in the late evening slot is Hope Box from Blue Grass Theatre, a week of comedy "celebrating live theatre and the artists that create it", with a line-up of up-and- coming comedians, sketch artists, comedy actors and alternative acts.

The Hope will then host a series of shows encompassing sketch and stand-up comedy, drama, new writing and drag as part of the Camden Fringe during August.

The theatre, which opened in 2013 as a sister venue to the nearby King's Head, will present an in-house production for four weeks in September, with full details to be announced.

Kennedy Bloomer, artistic director since January 2020, said: "We're absolutely thrilled and grateful to be able to plan to re-open in June. The Hope hasn't been able to open since March 2020 and although we've managed to create online we can't wait to be back open to a live audience again. Freelance artists need our support now more than ever and we're as committed as ever to our Equity house agreement and supporting paid opportunities."