Curve Leicester to revive A Chorus Line musical this Christmas

Exclusive: Curve Leicester will revive A Chorus Line this Christmas.

The production is set to be directed by the venue's artistic director Nikolai Foster, with full casting and creative team to be revealed. It has run dates from 3 to 31 December.

The piece follows 18 performers being put through their paces in the final, gruelling audition for a new Broadway musical.

A Chorus Line, first appearing in 1975, has music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and a book by James Kirkwood Jr and Nicholas Dante. It was originally directed by Michael Bennett and ran for over 6000 performances – for a time holding the record for the longest-running Broadway musical (until that title was seized by Cats). It was a hit with both audiences and critics – receiving 12 Tony Award nominations and winning nine, in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The new production means that Curve will postpone its revival of The Wizard of Oz, created by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, moving the show to Christmas 2022 ahead of a 2023 national tour. Find out more here.

Curve's chief executive Chris Stafford and Foster said: "We have wanted to present A Chorus Line at Curve for many years and emerging from the pandemic, this feels like the perfect moment to produce this mighty Broadway show, the ultimate backstage musical and celebration of theatre itself.

A Chorus Line is a love letter to theatre, celebrating the exceptional lives of the performers who make it all possible. It gives a voice to the blazing talents and extraordinary experiences of the people who devote their lives to the performing arts. Through the music of Marvin Hamlisch, A Chorus Line reaches that ecstatic place only musicals can hit and we cannot wait for it to explode onstage in Leicester."

Tickets for A Chorus Line at Curve will be on sale to Curve Friends from Mon 29 March, Supporters from 30 March, to Members and Groups from 1 April and on general sale from8 April, all at 12 noon.