Six the Musical tour to open in early June with dates into 2022

Six the Musical will be back on its royal tour in early June, the show has revealed, kickstarting with a run at the Marlowe Theatre.

Reopening the Canterbury venue on 8 June for socially distanced performances, the musical, based on the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII, will play for three weeks before heading to a variety of venues across the UK and Ireland.

First opening at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, it has run to packed out houses in the West End, Australia and was due to have its Broadway opening night when the pandemic struck.

Producer Kenny Wax says: "We are delighted to be reopening SIX at The Marlowe Theatre with which we have a very close affinity, since it was the very first venue where we presented ‘The Play That Goes Wrong' back in 2014. Great venue, fab staff and appreciative audiences. What more could we want for an opening venue as we attempt to kickstart the industry back into life and to bring the joy of SIX back to the regions."

Stops after Canterbury will be Leeds, Blackpool, Newcastle, Hull, Plymouth, Brighton, Southampton, Southend, Oxford, Nottingham, Birmingham, Norwich, Leicester, Dublin, Bromley, Cheltenham, Woking, Milton Keynes, Bath, Salford, Newcastle, Dartford, Northampton, Guildford, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Cardiff, Eastbourne, Glasgow and Bristol.

Music and lyrics are by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, with Six co-directed by Lucy and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Paul Gatehouse (sound design) and Tim Deiling (lighting design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

Associate choreographer is Freya Sands, musical director is Katy Richardson, associate musical director is Arlene McNaught, with casting by Pearson Casting. Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

The show will open to socially distanced audiences in late May at the Lyric Theatre.