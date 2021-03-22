The Lion King announces West End reopening date

Disney's The Lion King has revealed its West End reopening plans.

The show will return to live performances on 29 July 2021, currently over a month after the proposed "Step Four" in the Government's roadmap to reopening.

Shaun Escoffery, who plays Mufasa, said: "We are so excited to finally have a date that we will be able to perform for audiences again. At The Lion King we have always considered ourselves to be one big family, and to be coming back together after being separated for so long will be a truly happy moment. We cannot wait to be back on stage. When the opening bars of Circle of Life play out, I don't believe there will be a dry eye anywhere in the theatre."

The show has continued to push for a government-backed insurance scheme, and will adjust reopening plans in line with any adjustments to the reopening roadmap.

Tickets will go on general sale later this month.

Since its UK premiere in 1999, The Lion King has played to more than 16 million theatregoers in the last 20 years as the West End's best-selling stage production and sixth longest-running West End musical of all time. A team of more than 50 performers onstage and 100 crew offstage play every night to up to 2,200 people at the Lyceum Theatre.

Directed by Julie Taymor, scenic design is by British designer Richard Hudson, lighting design by Donald Holder. costume design by Taymor and choreography by Garth Fagan. The book was adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated feature and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the screenplay. Music is by Elton John and Tim Rice, with additional composition by Lebo M.