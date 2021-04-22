Kaleider's The Money to open at London's County Hall next month

Kaleider's The Money will run live at London's County Hall from late May.

The piece, which sees audience members debate how to spend a pot of very real money, has played over five continents in a variety of iconic venues. Through the experience, different beliefs and ideologies clash, with spectators able to either watch or get involved in the decision-making. If the players run out of time, then the money will roll over to the next show.

Conceived and directed by Seth Honnor, it will run from 26 May to 18 July at London County Hall, just over the river from the Houses of Parliament.

It is produced by Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions and Kate Pakenham Productions.