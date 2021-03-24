Shakespeare's Globe to restart performances in May 2021 with full season revealed

Shakespeare's Globe has announced its season of shows will begin on 19 May.

In line with social distancing measures, performances will featured limited audience capacity for an initial period.

Michelle Terry, Artistic Director, said: "To even be announcing a season means that we are inching ever closer to getting back to doing the thing that we love, the thing that the Globe was built for, and the thing that so many of us, artists and audience alike, have lost during this time: sharing time, space and story with as many people as is safe. This is a historic moment, and not to be underestimated; we have a long way to go as we emerge and heal from this, but theatre can help us get there: that's what it's for. To express the often inexpressible, bear the often unbearable, laugh, cry, be – safely – together. The readiness is all and Shakespeare's Globe is ready."

The season will open with A Midsummer Night's Dream (until 30 October), which was previously seen in 2019. The same ensemble will also present Twelfth Night from 29 July until 30 October. Twelfth Night will star Michelle Terry as Viola, with direction by Sean Holmes and assistant direction from Prime Isaac.

A Midsummer Night's Dream and Twelfth Night includes Shona Babayemi as Helena and Olivia, Peter Bourke as Oberon and Antonio, Jean Chan designing, Rachel Hannah Clarke as Sung and Curio, Sasha Milavic Davies (movement director), Bryan Dick as Lysander and Orsino, Victoria Elliott as Titania and Feste, Jim Fortune (composer), George Fouracres as Flute and Aguecheek, Nadine Higgin as Quince and Sir Toby Belch, Nadi Kemp-Sayfi as Hermia and Maria, Ciáran O'Brien as Demetrius and Sebastian, Sophie Russell as Bottom and Malvolio, Terry as Viola and Jacoba Williams as Fabian and Snout. Music for A Midsummer Night's Dream will be performed by musicians from the Hackney Colliery Band.

In June, Ola Ince's production of Romeo and Juliet (26 June to 17 October) will run, starring Alfred Enoch as Romeo and Rebekah Murrell as Juliet. The show had its original run disrupted by the pandemic. Also in the show are Beth Cordingly as Lady Capulet , Will Egerton as Tybalt, Adam Gillen as Mercutio, Jacob Hughes (designer), Clara Indrani as Montague, Rachel Lemon (assistant director), Max Perryment (composer), Zoe West as Benvolio, Dwane Walcott as Paris and Sargon Yelda as Friar.

During the initial opening period there will be seating in the Yard. Despite reduced capacity there are still limited tickets available at £5. Other measures will include staggered arrival times, allocated entrances, no intervals and pre-ordered drinks.

The Globe's touring ensemble will perform two shows – As You Like It, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Tempest – with the audience voting for whichever they want to see. The company includes Stephenson Ardern-Sodje, Tom Chapman, Anna Crichlow, Mark Desebrock, Emma Ernest, Colm Gormley, Sara Lessore and Katy Secombe, while the piece is directed by Brendan O'Hea with associate director Vanessa Faye-Stanley, Andrew D Edwards (designer), Catherine Jayes (composer) and Globe Associate Artist Sian Williams (choreographer).

The Globe's writers in residence will also create a new version of Ovid's Metamorphoses from late September. Penned by the venue's new writers-in-residence Sami Ibrahim, Laura Lomas and Sabrina Mahfouz, the show will be directed by Holmes and Holly Race Roughan.

A number of these shows will be live-streamed throughout the season.