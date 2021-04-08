Heathers to return to the West End and tour simultaneously this summer

Heathers will be seeing double this summer!

The musical will return to the West End for a 12-week run at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 21 June – the current date when social distancing will be eased – until 13 September 2021. Tickets for the show are on sale now.

For Theatre Royal Haymarket, Danny Cohen, President of Access Entertainment, said: "We are keen to get the doors of the Theatre Royal Haymarket open as soon as possible. The energy of a sold-out performance in front of a live audience is like nothing else and we are delighted to be partnering with Bill Kenwright to achieve that on the very first day the government allows."

In tandem with this, the show will begin its eagerly anticipated touring production at Leeds Grand Theatre (where it plays for three weeks from 28 July).

The tour will then visit cities throughout the UK, including Liverpool, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham, Canterbury, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Milton Keynes, High Wycombe, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers". It previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018, going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical the subsequent year.

Choreography and associate direction is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Cast for the West End production is to be revealed, with the tour cast unveiled here.