Hairspray the Musical announces new West End dates with plans for run with social distancing

Hairspray the Musical has announced new West End dates and plans for a socially distanced run.

It is based on the 1988 film of the same name, which starred Divine and Ricki Lake. It originally opened in 2002 on Broadway and won eight Tony Awards, with songs such as "You Can't Stop the Beat", "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "Good Morning Baltimore". The original London production in 2008 won four Olivier Awards.

Leading the piece will be Michael Ball as Edna Turnblad, Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad and Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle. Also appearing in the show will be Paul Merton as Wilbur Turnblad, Rita Simons (EastEnders) as Velma von Tussle, Ashley Samuels as Seaweed Stubbs and Jonny Amies (Sex Education) as Link Larkin.

Jack O'Brien will direct, with book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set by David Rockwell and casting by Jill Green.

The show will run from 22 June to 29 September 2021. The first four weeks will play with social distancing.