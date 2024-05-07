Cabaret to star Layton Williams and Heartstopper’s Rhea Norwood in the West End

Meet the new leads of the show!

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has announced new cast members.

The show, which first opened in the West End in late 2021, is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

Set to lead the production from 3 June 2024 will be Rhea Norwood as Sally Bowles and Layton Williams as the Emcee.

Norwood, who will make her professional stage debut in the production, is perhaps best known for her TV role as Imogen Heaney in the hit Netflix series Heartstopper. Her other screen credits include Your Christmas or Mine 2 and Consent.

Williams’ many stage credits include Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Rent, Kiss Me, Kate, Hairspray, Billy Elliot, The Car Man and Lord of the Flies. He has also appeared on screen in Bad Education, Benidorm, Beautiful People, Rocketman, and Strictly Come Dancing.

In addition, Sally Ann Triplett (Roald Dahl’s The Witches, Oklahoma!) and Fenton Gray (Cats, Blood Brothers) will take on the roles of Fraulein Schneider and Herr Schultz, respectively.

Current stars Cara Delevingne (as Sally Bowles), Luke Treadaway (as the Emcee), Beverley Klein (as Frau Schneider) and Teddy Kempner (as Herr Schultz) will complete their time in the show on 1 June 2024.

Continuing in the production will be Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (as Cliff Bradshaw), Wilf Scolding (as Ernst Ludwig), Jessica Kirton (as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie), Liv Alexander (as Texas), Natalie Chua (as Frenchie), Laura Delany (as Rosie), Taite-Elliot Drew (as Hans), Damon Gould (as Victor), El Haq Latief (as Helga), Grant Neal (as Herman/Max), Hicaro Nicolai (as Lulu) and Travis Ross (as Bobby), alongside Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden. Myers also plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Norwood and Williams are scheduled to remain with the production until 21 September 2024.

Norwood is not scheduled to perform on Wednesday 5 June (matinee), Thursday 13 June (evening), Wednesday 19 June (matinee), Thursday 27 June (evening), Wednesday 3 July (matinee), Thursday 11 July (evening), Wednesday 17 July (matinee), Thursday 25 July (evening), Wednesday 31 July (matinee), Thursday 8 August (evening), Wednesday 14 August (matinee), Thursday 22 August (evening), Wednesday 28 August (matinee), Thursday 5 September (evening), Wednesday 11 September (matinee) and Thursday 19 September (evening. At these performances, the role will be played by Myers.

Williams is not scheduled to perform on Saturday 29 June (matinee and evening), Tuesday 16 July (evening), Wednesday 17 July (matinee and evening), Monday 5 August (evening), Friday 13 September (evening) and Saturday 14 September (matinee and evening). At these performances, the role will be played by Turpin.

A Broadway production with Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin is also currently playing in New York.

Tickets for the London production are on sale below.