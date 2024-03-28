Cabaret releases new trailer featuring Cara Delevingne, Luke Treadaway and Michael Ahomka-Lindsay

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has released a brand-new trailer.

Check out the footage, featuring current stars Cara Delevingne (as Sally Bowles), Luke Treadaway (as the Emcee) and Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (as Cliff Bradshaw) below:

The cast of Cabaret also includes Beverley Klein (as Fraulein Schneider), Teddy Kempner (as Herr Schultz), Wilf Scolding (as Ernst Ludwig), Jessica Kirton (as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie), Liv Alexander (as Texas), Natalie Chua (as Frenchie), Taite-Elliot Drew (as Hans), Damon Gould (as Victor), El Haq Lateif (as Helga), Travis Ross (as Bobby), Laura Delany (as Rosie), Grant Neal (as Herman/Max), Hicaro Nicolai (as Lulu), and Nic Myers (as the alternate Sally Bowles), alongside Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, currently features Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall and features set and costume design by Tom Scutt, with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

A Broadway production with Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin is set to begin previews this Monday, 1 April, ahead of an official opening on 21 April.

Tickets for the London production are on sale below.