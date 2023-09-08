Cabaret with Self Esteem and Jake Shears – in rehearsals

See the new company in action before they reach the Kit Kat Club!

The new cast of Cabaret have been at work in rehearsals!

From Monday 25 September 2023, the roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles will be played by Jake Shears (lead singer of the Scissor Sisters and lyricist for the hit musical Tammy Faye), alongside Rebecca Lucy Taylor, also known as Self Esteem. The show, first seen in late 2021, is currently booking until next summer at the specially adapted venue next to the Thames.

The pair are set to appear until Saturday 20 January 2024.

Also joining the company on 25 September are Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Lateif as Helga, and Travis Ross as Bobby, joining Laura Delany as Rosie, Grant Neal as Herman/Max and Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu.

The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

Further changes have also been confirmed. Emily Benjamin will continue as the production’s alternate Sally Bowles until 18 October, with Nic Myers taking over (scheduled to perform once a week) from 19 October.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

From 16 October, the prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, will be Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

A Broadway production is also being prepared, with dates from next spring. In the meantime, tickets for London are on sale below.