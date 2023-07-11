Cabaret revival to open on Broadway

The critically lauded staging will finally make its way to New York

The critically lauded 2021 revival of Cabaret has announced it will open on Broadway.

The show, which initially starred award winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, was first seen at the freshly converted Kit Kat Club (also the Playhouse Theatre) in late 2021, directed by award winner Rebecca Frecknall (A Streetcar Named Desire).

Redmayne previously teased a Broadway run after the show picked up a record haul of Olivier Awards – the most for any musical revival.

The production will open at the August Wilson Theatre (currently home to Funny Girl with Lea Michele) on Broadway, with performances beginning in spring 2024. In the West End, an extension through to next summer was confirmed yesterday.

Casting, dates and additional details are all due to be revealed. In the West End, the show is directed by Frecknall while set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The UK casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

Discussing the show on social media, Scutt teased: ‘A new building to play with ;-)’.

Tickets for the UK production are on sale below.