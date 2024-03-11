Cara Delevingne, Luke Treadaway and Michael Ahomka-Lindsay in Cabaret – first look

Take a first look at Cara Delevingne, Luke Treadaway and Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as the trio prepare to play Sally Bowles, the Emcee and Cliff Bradshaw in the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of Cabaret from this evening.

Alongside them are Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider, Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Lateif as Helga, Travis Ross as Bobby, Laura Delany as Rosie, Grant Neal as Herman/Max, Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu, and Nic Myers as the alternate Sally Bowles. The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

They will be performing until 1 June, with Delevingne not appearing on Wednesday 13 March (matinee), Thursday 21 March (evening), Wednesday 27 March (matinee), Thursday 4 April (evening), Tuesday 9 April (evening) Wednesday 10 April (matinee and evening), Thursday 11 April (evening), Friday 12 April (evening), Thursday 18 April (evening), Wednesday 24 April (matinee), Thursday 2 May (evening), Monday 6 May (evening), Tuesday 7 May (evening), Wednesday 8 May (matinee and evening), Thursday 16 May (evening), Friday 17 May (evening), Saturday 18 May (matinee and evening), Wednesday 22 May (matinee) and Thursday 30 May (evening).

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, currently features Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall and features set and costume design by Tom Scutt, with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

A Broadway production with Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin is also being prepared, with dates from later in the spring. In the meantime, tickets for London are on sale below.