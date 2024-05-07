National Theatre to close Dorfman venue from November for urgent infrastructure work

One of the venue’s auditoria will be out of use for a while

As part of a new programme announcement, the National Theatre has revealed plans to close its smallest Dorfman space temporarily.

In a statement, outgoing artistic director Rufus Norris said: “We will also undertake some important infrastructure work in the Dorfman theatre from mid-November. This work, made possible by significant investment from the government in the spring budget, will ensure the rich and varied new work we present will have the best possible environment in which to be brought to life for our audiences. We remain hugely grateful for this important, visionary investment in the future of the National Theatre.”

Closing after the world premiere of Tanika Gupta’s A Tupperware of Ashes, it will be out of use until mid-2025 to allow urgent renovations and infrastructure upgrades to be completed.

Work taking place includes a complete rewiring of the space, replacement of the ‘get in’ lift and flying system, and the replacement of lighting and dimming systems, which will, according to the National “ensure the continued staging of new work in the space for decades to come.”