National Theatre announces casting for The Hot Wing King and The Grapes of Wrath

During its new programme announcement today, the National Theatre has revealed complete casting for its forthcoming productions of The Hot Wing King and The Grapes of Wrath.

As previously confirmed, Cherry Jones is set to star as Ma Joad in a new staging of Frank Galati’s Tony Award-winning adaptation of The Grapes of Wrath, based on the novel by John Steinbeck. Directed by Carrie Cracknell, it is scheduled to run from 17 July to 14 September at the Lyttelton theatre.

The play is set during the Great Depression and focuses on the Joads – a poor family of tenant farmers who are driven from their home in Oklahoma and set out for California to seek a better future.

Joining Jones in the cast will be Zoë Aldrich, Afolabi Alli, Rhys Bailey, Rachel Barnes, Brandon Bassir, Lin Blakley, Morgan Burgess, Tom Bulpett, Ryan Ellsworth, Amelia Gabriel, Christopher Godwin, Valentine Hanson, Greg Hicks, Harley Johnston, Natey Jones, William Lawlor, Mirren Mack, Maimuna Memon, Matthew Romain, Anish Roy, Michael Shaeffer, Robyn Sinclair, Tucker St Ivany, Emma Tracey, Harry Treadaway and Cath Whitefield. Casting is by Alastair Coomer and Naomi Downham.

The creative team also includes set designer Alex Eales, costume designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Guy Hoare, composer Stuart Earl, and staff director Georgia Green.

The UK premiere of The Hot Wing King will be staged in the Dorfman Theatre from 11 July until 14 September. Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy will be directed by Roy Alexander Weise.

The piece is set in Memphis, Tennessee, during the annual “Hot Wang Festival”, where Cordell, his boyfriend and his friends are preparing their culinary entry.

Joining Kadiff Kirwan on stage will be Jason Barnett, Kaireece Denton, Olisa Odele, Simon-Anthony Rhoden and Dwane Walcott. Casting is by Jacob Sparrow.

Other creative team members include set and costume designer Rajha Shakiry, lighting designer Joshua Pharo, composer Femi Temowo, sound designer Elena Peña, choreographer DK Fashola, dramatherapist Samantha Adams and dialect coach Hazel Holder.