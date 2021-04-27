The Phantom of the Opera in the West End new cast revealed

The cast and creative team have been unveiled for The Phantom of the Opera in the West End, ahead of its return to Her Majesty's Theatre in July.

Led by the previously revealed Killian Donnelly in the titular role, taking on the role of Christine will be Lucy St Louis (click to read more), with Rhys Whitfield playing Raoul.

The cast also includes Saori Oda as Carlotta Giudicelli, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances, the role of Christine will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

They are joined by Leeroy Boone, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Jemal Felix, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Olivia Holland- Rose, Grace Hume, James Hume, Donald Craig Manuel, Jonathan Milton, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Michael Robert-Lowe, Nikki Skinner, Tim Southgate, Ashley Stillburn, Manon Taris, Anouk Van Laake, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker and Karen Wilkinson. One further female ensemble member is still to be cast.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said today: "I am thrilled to announce our first entirely new cast for The Phantom of the Opera in London in over 35 years. This cast includes some wonderful performers with whom I have worked in the past, such as Killian and Rhys as well as the hugely exciting Lucy St Louis in the role of Christine Daaé. Lucy first sang for me in between lockdowns one and two and I was utterly bewitched. I am also very proud to welcome Beatrice Penny-Toure, Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Arts Ed scholarship graduate, to the Phantom family in her first professional role."

Lucy St Louis

© Laura Lewis

Producer Cameron Mackintosh added: "Putting the new version of the original Phantom production back into its perfect home Her Majesty's Theatre, 35 years after its premiere, is an unexpected thrill. None of us had any idea The Phantom would be haunting the stage for so long. Although many of our brilliant original creative colleagues including, Hal Prince, Maria Björnson and Gillian Lynne are sadly no longer with us, their work lives on inspiring our new creative team to stage the Phantom afresh, as if it was a brand new production.

"This time around Her Majesty's Theatre will take even more of a starring role alongside our brilliant new cast. Andrew and I cannot wait for our opera to begin again on 27 July, a few weeks before it opens at the Sydney Opera House and ahead of its return to Broadway."

The piece is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music is by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Charles Hart, and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe.

The book is by Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, based on the novel Le Fantôme de l'Opera by Gaston Leroux, with orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber. Musical supervision is by Simon Lee.

The production design is by Maria Björnson and the set design is adapted by Matt Kinley with associate costume design by Jill Parker, lighting is by Andrew Bridge with associate lighting design by Warren Letton and sound is by Mick Potter.

The musical staging and choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally directed by Harold Prince, this production is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Tickets will go back on sale on Tuesday 4 May.