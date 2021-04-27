Lucy St Louis to play Christine in The Phantom of the Opera in the West End

Lucy St Louis will take on the role of Christine in the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera, it has been revealed.

With credits including Motown The Musical, Beautiful The Carole King Musical and Man of La Mancha, St Louis will take on the role when the show reopens at Her Majesty's Theatre in July.

Her casting marks the first time a black performer has played the role of Christine, in the West End or on Broadway.

Lloyd Webber said: "This cast includes some wonderful performers with whom I have worked in the past, such as Killian and Rhys as well as the hugely exciting Lucy St Louis in the role of Christine Daaé. Lucy first sang for me in between lockdowns one and two and I was utterly bewitched."

The show will reopen at Her Majesty's Theatre on 27 July.

Nearly-complete casting for the show has been revealed here.