Was Indhu Rubasingham’s first National Theatre season launch a triumph?

Paul Mescal, Aidan Turner, Letitia Wright and a Pride musical – Indhu Rubasingham’s new season is an embarrassment of riches

Welcome to a special episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Sarah Crompton and Alex Wood head to the National Theatre to hear the venue’s new director Indhu Rubasingham unveil her bumper season of productions, mapping out plans right the way through to 2027.

With huge star names like Paul Mescal, Nicola Coughlan, Lesley Manville and Letitia Wright slated for appearances, there’s plenty for audiences to get excited about. But more than that – what does Rubasingham’s approach and character mean for the future of the NT?

Listen to our dedicated podcast here:

