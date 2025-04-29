National Theatre announces new season – Indhu Rubasingham’s first as venue director

The National Theatre has announced a new season of work under Indhu Rubasingham, marking her first programme since taking on the role of director.

The Olivier stage programming will begin this September with Bacchae, a new play by Nima Taleghani. This marks the first time a debut playwright has premiered on the Olivier stage. Directed by Rubasingham, the production has also revealed dates and company. The show will later tour UK secondary schools and colleges, as part of the National Theatre’s education outreach.

Robert Hastie, the theatre’s deputy artistic director, will direct Hamlet in the Lyttelton this autumn. The play will feature Hiran Abeysekera in the title role – with further cast and details also revealed today. The play will be filmed for future cinema release as part of National Theatre Live. Also in the Lyttelton, John Millington Synge’s The Playboy of the Western World will be directed by Caitríona McLaughlin of the Abbey Theatre. The company, which includes a Derry Girls reunion, was revealed today.

As already revealed, the Olivier will host Ballet Shoes, adapted by Kendall Feaver and directed by Katy Rudd, returning for the festive season. The following Christmas, The Jungle Book will be presented in a new adaptation by Anupama Chandrasekhar, directed by Rubasingham, featuring puppetry by Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes (Life of Pi). Tracey Scott Wilson’s The Story, directed by Clint Dyer, will have its British premiere in the Olivier, with Letitia Wright making her National Theatre debut. You can read more about the production here.

Les Liaisons Dangereuses, adapted by Christopher Hampton, returns to the National Theatre in a production directed by Marianne Elliott and an all-star company, unveiled in part today. Dominic Cooke will direct Cloud 9 by Caryl Churchill, with the playwright returning to the National Theatre for the first time since 2019.

In 2027, the Lyttelton will return to repertory programming for the first time since 2020. Olivier nominee Paul Mescal will perform in two shows, both revealed today.

The Dorfman will present several new works. Pride, a musical based on the 2014 film, will be presented by P&P Productions with the National Theatre. There are more details about the show here. Rubasingham also expressed a hope for the Dorfman to become a “home for new musicals” during her time at the National.

Winsome Pinnock’s The Authenticator, directed by Miranda Cromwell, will explore family history and political legacies through the discovery of a hidden past in a stately home. Carmen Nasr’s Samira, inspired by the story of a Syrian blogger, will mark her debut at the National Theatre, originally commissioned by Kiln Theatre. In 2026, the Dorfman will stage Man and Boy by Terence Rattigan. Directed by Anthony Lau and starring Ben Daniels, the production revisits the story of a ruthless businessman and his son.

Looking ahead to 2027, Punchdrunk will create a new piece for the Dorfman to mark the immersive theatre company’s 25th anniversary.

Stormzy will also be working with Rubasingham on a new production, set to be revealed in due course.