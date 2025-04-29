whatsonstage white
Letitia Wright to star in the British premiere of The Story at the National Theatre

The show is expected to be staged next year

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

29 April 2025

Letitia Wright, © Ekua King

Letitia Wright will make her National Theatre debut.

The casting was announced as part of a jam-packed inaugural season from Indhu Rubasingham. You can read more about all of the shows included here.

Wright will lead the British premiere of The Story. Written by American playwright Tracey Scott Wilson and directed by National Theatre artistic associate Clint Dyer, it follows an ambitious Black reporter who defies her editor.

Performed in the Olivier Theatre, and inspired by real events, The Story examines racial politics and journalist ethics.

Also on the creative team are set designer Anna Fleischie, lighting designer Paul Anderson, sound designer Benjamin Grant, and movement director Lucie Pankhurst.

It will be staged in autumn 2026, with exact dates, further casting and on sale to be announced.

Listen to a free exclusive WhatsOnStage Podcast about the season here:

