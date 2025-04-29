Aidan Turner, Lesley Manville, Monica Barbaro and more to star in Les Liaisons Dangereuses at the National Theatre

A major revival of Les Liaisons Dangereuses has been announced, alongside casting.

Marianne Elliott returns to the National Theatre after nine years, as part of a jam-packed inaugural season from Indhu Rubasingham. You can read more about all of the shows included here.

Christopher Hampton’s adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ novel will be staged at the National Theatre for the first time.

Also on the creative team will be set designer Rosanna Vize, costume designer Natalie Roar, movement director Tom Jackson Greaves, lighting designer James Farncombe, and sound designer Ian Dickson for Autograph.

The cast includes Monica Barbaro, Gabrielle Drake, Lesley Manville, and Aidan Turner.

The piece is expected to arrive in spring 2026, with exact dates, further casting and on sale to be announced.

Listen to a free exclusive WhatsOnStage Podcast about the season here: