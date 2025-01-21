National Theatre announces casting and dates for 2025 season of shows

See what’s coming up at the National!

The National Theatre has set dates and further casting for a number of its 2025 productions.

The venue has announced further casting for The Land of the Living, David Lan’s new play grounded in the lives of thousands of children stolen by the Nazis from Eastern Europe during WWII – and their futures. It will play from 9 September to 1 November.

Leading the play is Juliet Stevenson (The Doctor), who is joined by Atilla Akinci (Ghosts), Kate Duchêne (Hedda Gabler), Hubert Hanowicz (This is Going to Hurt), Caroline Loncq (The Protégé), Avital Lvova (Macbeth), Michael Marcus (The Inheritance), Anastasia Martin (Cold War) and Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), while further casting is to be announced.

Director Stephen Daldry, is joined by set designer Miriam Buether, lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Gareth Fry, composer Paul Englishby and casting director Naomi Downham.

The dates for Shaan Sahota’s political thriller The Estate has been confirmed. Led by Adeel Akthar, the show will play from 9 July to 23 August, while the creative team will include set designer Chloe Lamford, costume designer Khadija Raza, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer Mike Winship and casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor. Casting is to be revealed.

Names joining Rosamund Pike in Suzie Miller’s Inter Alia have also been revealed, as has the casting for David Eldridge’s End, the final play in the his cycle of new two-handers.

The Dorfman theatre will reopen in June in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Connections, the National Theatre’s annual nationwide youth theatre programme with esteemed alumni including David Oyelowo, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Callum Scott Howells and Keira Knightley.