Inter Alia with Rosamund Pike announces dates and cast at the National Theatre

Further details have been revealed for the world premiere of Inter Alia at the National Theatre.

The new play will be led by Oscar and BAFTA nominee Rosamund Pike making her National Theatre debut next summer.

The piece reunites writer Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin following their success with the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Prima Facie.

Pike will be joined by Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road) and Jasper Talbot (Redlands) in the Lyttleton Theatre from 10 July to 13 September. A press night is set for 23 July.

Inter Alia is described as “a searing examination of modern masculinity and motherhood.” It follows Jessica Parks, a smart maverick at the top of her career as an eminent London Crown Court Judge. When an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance, she tries to keep her family upright.

Also on the creative team are set and costume designer Miriam Buether, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, video designer Willie Williams for Treatment Studio and casting directors Alastair Coomer and Naomi Downham.

Tickets for Inter Alia will go on sale on 6 February.

