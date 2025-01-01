Stars to see on stage in 2025

Many career-making turns have been made in the theatre. Standing under a spotlight on stage, connecting with an audience sitting captivated in the dark, it’s one of the purest forms of storytelling possible.

It’s no wonder that no matter what performers are doing in their careers, they often find themselves intrigued to get on stage, and then itching to get back.

If you’re looking for star-studded names, and performances, to see throughout 2025 then look no further – we’ve compiled a list for you below!

Brie Larson, Elektra

Captain Marvel herself will take to the stage, first in Brighton and then in the West End in Elektra, a modern overhaul of a Greek classic! Following a family reeling after a father’s assassination, and the daughter primed to act in response, Anne Carson’s adaptation of the Sophocles’ classic has its UK premiere with Oscar winner Brie Larson leading.

Elektra plays at Theatre Royal Brighton from 13 to 18 January, before transferring to the Duke of York’s Theatre in London from 24 January to 12 April

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, Stage/Fright

An Inside No 9 stage adaptation is coming to the West End, and the two genius minds behind it will feature! Stage/Fright will blend new twisted tales with familiar characters from the award-winning black comedy. For those unfamiliar with the show, each episode is similar to a mini play and the duo said: “There’ll definitely be some big comic moments, but also something a bit spooky and more dramatic.”

Stage/Fright plays at the Wyndham’s Theatre from 16 January to 5th April

Rami Malek and Indira Varma, Oedipus

The Old Vic will host Academy Award-winner Rami Malek, and Olivier Award-winner Indira Varma for Ella Hickson’s new adaptation of Sophocles’ classic tragedy. It’s the second star-studded production of Oedipus in London we’ve seen recently. As Freddie Mercury himself said: “The Show Must Go On!”

Oedipus runs at the Old Vic from 21 January to 29 March

Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace, Cabaret

Cabaret is set to “Willkommen” two stars to the Kit Kat Club early in 2025. The pair will take on the Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively, in the award-winning West End production. Grammy, Emmy and two-time Tony Award winner Billy Porter is perhaps best known for originating the role of Lola in Kinky Boots and on-screen in Pose. Meanwhile, Broadway and West End sensation Marisha Wallace is quickly becoming a household name.

The pair begin performances in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on 28 January

Kaya Scodelario and Cliff Curtis, East is South

We couldn’t quite believe that these two Hollywood stars hadn’t yet made their London stage debuts – so how lucky are we to have them do it together?! Kaya Scodelario, seen recently in Netflix dramas The Gentleman and Senna, and previously in The Maze Runner, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and Skins will play one of two coders attempting to uncover the truth about an AI program. Cliff Curtis, known for Avatar: The Way of Water, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, and Whale Rider, plays the second in House of Cards’ creator Beau Willimon’s new play.

East is South plays at Hampstead Theatre from 7 February to 15 March

Paul Mescal and Anjana Vasan Streetcar Named Desire

Year after year, Paul Mescal‘s stardom shines brighter. In recent months, the Normal People star has released the long-awaited Gladiator sequel, and picked up an Olivier Award to join his BAFTA Award and his Academy Award nomination. He returns to Rebecca Frecknall’s revival of the Tennessee Williams play with original co-stars; award-winners Anjana Vasan, seen in Killing Eve, Wicked Little Letters, and more as Stella, and Patsy Ferran as Blanche.

A Streetcar Named Desire will play at the Noël Coward Theatre from 3 to 22 February before opening in New York

Jared Harris and Anton Lesser, Hamlet

Rupert Goold will direct an all-star cast in The Royal Shakespeare Company’s new production of Hamlet. Among them is Luke Thallon in the title role, alongside Nancy Carroll and Elliot Levey as Gertrude and Polonius respectively, with Nia Towle as Ophelia, Kel Matsena as Horatio, and Lewis Shepherd as Horatio. BAFTA Award-winner Jared Harris (Mad Men, The Crown, Chernobyl) will return to the RSC as Claudius, while Game of Thrones’ Anton Lesser, an associate of the RSC, will portray the Ghost and the First Player.

Hamlet plays at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 8 February to 29 March

Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, Much Ado About Nothing

Next up is a Marvel double-headliner at Theatre Royal Drury Lane as Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell take on a reimagined Shakespeare. It marks Olivier Award-winner Hiddleston’s return to the stage following his breakout success as Loki. As for Atwell, she reunites with director Jamie Lloyd having collaborated on The Faith Machine towards the start of her stage career.

Much Ado About Nothing plays at Theatre Royal Drury Lane from 10 February to 5 April

Brian Cox, The Score

Perhaps more widely known for his roles in Frasier and Succession, stage legend Brian Cox will reprise his role as Johann Sebastian Bach in Oliver Cotton’s new play The Score. Exploring the clash between Bach, a deeply religious composer, and Frederick II, an atheist and military leader, the piece premiered at Theatre Royal Bath in 2023 and is now moving to the West End. Interestingly, Cox’s wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox co-stars as Bach’s wife, Anna. It’s the first of two transfers for the regional venue, the second being Lindsay Posner’s The Deep Blue Sea with Tamsin Greig.

The Score plays at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 20 February to 26 April

Cate Blanchett, Emma Corrin, and Tom Burke, The Seagull

A star-studded line-up appear in Duncan Macmillan and Thomas Ostermeier’s new version of Anton Chekhov’s seminal play. Featuring will be Emma Corrin and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Elvis, The Power of the Dog) as well as others. Cate Blanchett and Tom Burke have recently worked together on Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming film Black Bag, so it seems fitting they return to the stage together.

The Seagull plays at the Barbican from 26 February to 5 April

Gwilym Lee, Dear England

The second Bohemian Rhapsody star on this list will be taking on the role of England men’s football manager Gareth Southgate in James Graham’s award-winning Dear England. Having been updated with the drama from UEFA EURO 2024, the play returns to the National Theatre, followed by a regional premiere at the Lowry in Salford. Gwilym Lee, who played Brian May in the bio-musical film, follows in the footsteps of Joseph Fiennes.

Dear England plays at the National Theatre’s Olivier Theatre from 10 March to 24 May, followed by a four-week run at the Lowry in Salford, from 29 May to 29 June

Gary Oldman, Krapp’s Last Tape

In something of a homecoming, Gary Oldman will return to York Theatre Royal in Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape. The theatre is where he made his professional acting career. On screen he has recently been seen as the head of Slough House, Jackson Lamb, in Slow Horses, as well as playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour and Commissioner Jim Gordon in the Batman series.

Krapp’s Last Tape will play at York Theatre Royal from 14 April to 17 May

Ewan McGregor, My Master Builder

After 17 years, Ewan McGregor will return to the stage in a new play by Lila Raicek. The piece reunites the Moulin Rouge! actor with director Michael Grandage (the pair collaborated on Othello and Guys and Dolls at the Donmar Warehouse), and is inspired by Ibsen while exploring themes of love and vulnerability.

My Master Builder plays at the Wyndham’s Theatre from 17 April to 12 July

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski and more, Here We Are

Stephen Sondheim’s final musical will have its UK premiere at the National Theatre and has assembled a mighty cast, including a few originating cast members from its New York preview. Joining new is Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and 30 Rock’s award-winning Jane Krakowski, back on the London stage. They’ll be joined by Rory Kinnear, Harry Hadden-Paton and Martha Plimpton alongside homegrown talent including Chumisa Dornford-May and Richard Fleeshman – so you’ll be seeing a range of stars in different stages!

Here We Are plays at the National Theatre from 23 April to 28 June

John Lithgow, Giant

American Theater Hall of Fame inductee John Lithgow will reprise his acclaimed role as Roald Dahl in Mark Rosenblatt’s Giant when it transfers to the West End. Lithgow, who has Emmy Awards, Tony Awards and Golden Globes to his name, was recently seen as Winston Churchill in The Crown.

Giant plays at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 26 April to 2 August

Kevin McHale – Frogs

A revival of musical comedy The Frogs is coming to London! Kevin McHale, who may be better known for portraying Artie Abrams, will make his London stage debut as Xanthias in the Stephen Sondheim-Burt Shevelove-Nathan Lane musical. And that’s what you missed on Glee!

The Frogs will play at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 23 May to 28 June

Ralph Fiennes, Theatre Royal Bath

This star doesn’t just get a show, they get a season! First, the multi-award-winner will lead the world premiere of a new play by David Hare, Grace Pervades. After that, he’ll direct Shakespeare’s As You Like It. Further productions are yet to be revealed.

The Ralph Fiennes season opens in June

Ruth Wilson and Michael Shannon, A Moon for the Misbegotten

Rebecca Frecknall, the visionary director behind the West End revival of Cabaret returns to the Almeida to direct A Moon for the Misbegotten. Multi-award-winner Ruth Wilson (Luther, His Dark Materials) and Michael Shannon (99 Homes, Revolutionary Road) will lead Eugene O’Neill’s piece about two people confronting their pasts in a single night.

A Moon for the Misbegotten plays at the Almeida Theatre from 17 June to 16 August

Samira Wiley, Intimate Apparel

Calling all Orange is the New Black fans! Samira Wiley, who played the much-loved Poussey Washington in the Netflix prison drama, will star in a revival of Lynn Nottage’s play, directed by Lynette Linton. Wiley picked up an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Moira in the dystopian The Handmaid’s Tale.

Intimate Apparel will play at the Donmar Warehouse from 20 June to 9 August

Michael Sheen, Nye

Michael Sheen will reprise his WhatsOnStage Award-nominated performance as Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan in Tim Price’s play about the birth of the NHS. Throughout 2024, the show enjoyed a premiere at the National Theatre before being staged at the Wales Millennium Centre, and the Good Omens star will be back in the red pyjamas when Nye returns. But if you can’t get yourself to London or Wales, the show is available to watch on National Theatre at Home.

Nye returns to the National Theatre from 3 July to 16 August before visiting Wales Millenium Centre from 22 to 30 August

Hugh Jackman, British Summer Time

The greatest showman returns to London on a different type of stage! Hugh Jackman will be headlining the Hyde Park music festival, British Summer Time. Expect beloved musical theatre numbers from his long career including The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, and The Music Man. Fans will also be treated to a few surprises, and surprise guests, in the setlist.

Hugh Jackman will perform From London With Love on 6 July

Lily Allen, Hedda

WhatsOnStage Award winner Lily Allen will return to the stage in Bath! She’ll once again work with director Matthew Dunster on a new adaptation of Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler, titled Hedda. The piece follows a woman in a dead-end marriage who is attracted to another man – only for the situation to unravel.

Hedda will play in Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio from 25 July to 23 August

Rosamund Pike, Inter Alia

Playwright Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin, who previously collaborated on the hit drama Prima Facie, will join forces again in a new play. Oscar and BAFTA nominee Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) will make her National Theatre debut leading the world premiere of Inter Alia. Her character is described as an “eminent High Court Judge forced to reckon her professional life and role as wife, mother, friend and feminist” – we can’t wait to find out more!

Inter Alia will play at the Lyttelton Theatre at the National Theatre in summer, with exact dates to be confirmed