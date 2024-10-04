The Seagull announces further cast including Emma Corrin, Kodi Smit-McPhee and more

The show will open next March at the Barbican, with Cate Blanchett and Tom Burke leading the cast

Further casting and details have been announced for the Cate Blanchett- and Tom Burke-led revival of The Seagull, adapted by Duncan Macmillan and Thomas Ostermeier.

Blanchett will star as Arkadina in a new version of Anton Chekhov’s seminal play, joined by Burke (Mad Max: Furiosa), with the pair recently working together on Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming 2025 film Black Bag.

Also in the cast will be The Crown and Deadpool and Wolverine star Emma Corrin (Orlando) as Nina, as well as Kodi Smit-McPhee (Elvis, The Power of the Dog) as Konstantin, Priyanga Burford (An Enemy of the People) as Polina, Zachary Hart (An Enemy of the People) as Medvedenko, Paul Higgins (Romeo and Juliet) as Shamrayev, Tanya Reynolds (A Mirror) as Masha, and Jason Watkins (Frozen) as Sorin. Further casting and creative team will be announced shortly.

The production opens at the Barbican on 6 March, with previews from 26 February, and runs until 5 April. Also on the creative team are Magda Willi (set design), Marg Horwell (costume design), Tom Gibbons (sound design), and Jim Carnahan and Liz Fraser (casting).

Tickets start at £20, and for every performance there are over 100 tickets at that price. They will be available from 10am on 7 October for Barbican Patrons, 4pm on 7 October for Barbican Members Plus, 10am on 8 October for standard Barbican Members and 12pm on 8 October for Wessex Grove’s (one of the co-producers) priority list. General on-sale will be on 9 October at 10am.