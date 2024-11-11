Further cast revealed for A Streetcar Named Desire in the West End

See who’s joining Paul Mescal in the show

Further casting has been confirmed for the West End return of Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire.

The show will be playing at the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End across February for a limited season, ahead of an additional stint in New York. You can find out more about the show’s plans and on-sale dates here.

Returning for the show’s new run alongside the previously revealed award-winner Paul Mescal will be Anjana Vasan (Stella), Patsy Ferran (Blanche) and Dwane Walcott (Mitch).

The principle cast will be joined by Eduardo Ackerman (Pablo Gonzales), Rob Dempsey (Understudy Drummer/Doctor), Janet Etuk (Eunice Hubbel), Alexander Eliot (Steve Hubbel/Understudy Stanley Kowalski/Harold “Mitch” Mitchell), Gabriela Garcia (Flower Seller/Nurse/Singer/Understudy Stella Kowalski), Francesca Knight (Understudy Blanche Dubois/Eunice Hubbel), Tom Penn (Doctor/Drummer), Curtis Patrick(Understudy Young Collector/Steve Hubbel/Pablo Gonzales), Constanza Ruff (Understudy Flower Seller/Nurse/Singer) and Jabez Sykes (Young Collector).

At the 2023 Olivier Awards, A Streetcar Named Desire was named Best Revival, with Mescal taking home the award for Best Actor and Vasan picking up Best Supporting Actress in a Play. Ferran won the award for Best Actress at the Critics’ Circle Awards.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall, the creative team also features set designer Madeleine Girling, costume designer Merle Hensel, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Peter Rice, composer Angus MacRae and casting director Julia Horan.