A Streetcar Named Desire announces West End return details

Further details have been revealed for the forthcoming West End return of Rebecca Frecknall‘s award-winning staging of Tennessee Williams’ seminal play A Streetcar Named Desire.

As revealed over the weekend, Emmy nominee Paul Mescal will return to the show at the Noël Coward Theatre, before a season in New York next spring. A bulk of the cast joining Mescal has now been confirmed.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret), Streetcar played a quickly sold-out engagement at the Almeida Theatre in early 2023, before moving to the West End. Prior to the New York run, Mescal and company will return to the West End, running 3 to 22 February.

Tickets will go on sale in a pre-sale from 10am for DMT+ members, 12pm for ATG+ and Almeida members and 2pm for website sign-up members this Thursday (14 November). General public sale begins at 10am on 15 November.

The show will then be transferring to Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) for its US premiere, from 28 February to 6 April 2025.

At every performance, 100 seats, split across all levels of the auditorium, and including the front row of the stalls are available exclusively for patrons aged 25 or under, at the special price of £30. These seats can be booked online via the Delfont Mackintosh Theatres box office. Please note that ID will be required upon arrival, or entry will not be permitted.

Telling the tale of two estranged sisters who reunite in New Orleans, the piece has picked up glowing reviews during its initial sell-out run at the Almeida in north London.

The creative team features set designer Madeleine Girling, costume designer Merle Hensel, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Peter Rice, and composer Angus MacRae.