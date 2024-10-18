London theatre enters its tragic era

Why the hottest directors are turning to the Greeks – and what it all has to do with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ new musical

As Robert Icke tackles Oedipus and Alexander Zeldin reinterprets Antigone as The Other Place, managing editor Alex Wood and chief critic Sarah Crompton talk about the ways Greek tragedies speak to our modern age – and why great actors such as Mark Strong, Lesley Manville, Emma D’Arcy, Brie Larson, Nina Sosanya and Tobias Menzies are signing up to star.

Plus: And what does it all have to do with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ new musical?

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.