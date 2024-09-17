Brie Larson to make West End debut in Elektra

Daniel Fish’s production will be staged at Theatre Royal Brighton and London’s Duke of York’s Theatre next year

Oscar winner Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) is set to make her West End debut in 2025.

She will star in the UK premiere of Anne Carson’s adaptation of Sophocles’s Elektra under the direction of Tony Award nominee Daniel Fish (Oklahoma!).

Aside from her appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Larson is widely known for her film and television roles in the likes of Room, Lessons in Chemistry, Kong: Skull Island, Just Mercy, and Fast X among others.

Larson said: “I couldn’t be more excited to perform in this Greek drama, or in better company collaborating with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson. Storytelling has always been the way I organize life, feelings and experiences. I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story.”

Fish added: “What is ancient and what is contemporary? Carson’s translation explodes this question. It is a thrilling challenge to work on Sophokles’s tragedy, by way of Carson’s words, and on the beautiful stage of the Duke of York’s with Brie Larson”.

Alongside Fish, the creative team includes Annie-B Parson (choreography), Jeremy Herbert (set design), Doey Lüthi (costume design), Adam Silverman (lighting design), Max and Ben Ringham (sound design), Ted Hearne (composer), Kate Godfrey (voice and dialect) and Heather Basten (casting).

Produced by Empire Street Productions, Elektra will begin performances at Theatre Royal Brighton from 13 to 18 January 2025, before transferring to the Duke of York’s Theatre in London for a strictly limited 11-week season from 24 January to 12 April 2025. A press night is scheduled for 5 February 2025. Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday, 2 October.

Further casting will be announced in the coming months.