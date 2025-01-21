National Theatre reveals complete casting for End

The final installment of David Eldridge’s trilogy begins performances in November

The National Theatre has revealed the cast for the upcoming production of End by David Eldridge.

Following the 2017 production of Beginning and 2022’s Middle, End marks the final play in the trilogy exploring love and relationships. According to the National’s description: Alfie and Julie’s story has been one of music, laughter and heartache and now they must write their ending.

Under the direction of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre artistic director Rachel O’Riordan (Romeo and Julie), the two-hander cast includes Clive Owen (Closer) and Saskia Reeves (Slow Horses).

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Gary McCann, lighting designer Sally Ferguson, sound designer Donato Wharton, intimacy director Bethan Clark and casting director Alastair Coomer.

End runs at the Dorfman Theatre from 13 November 2025, with a press performance set for 20 November.