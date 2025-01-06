National Theatre announces full cast for Alterations

Casting has been revealed for the Lynette Linton-directed revival of Alterations.

Forming part of Rufus Norris’ final season at the National Theatre as artistic director, the piece is sourced from the Black Plays Archive.

With new material by Trish Cooke, the play is grounded in the Guyanese experience of 1970s London.

Arinzé Kene and Cherrelle Skeete will star as Walker Holt and Darlene Holt respectively in the largest-ever staging of Michael Abbensetts’ comedy.

Joining the cast are Karl Collins (Nine Night) as Horace, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Small Island) as Buster, Raphel Famotibe (Wonder Boy) as Courtney, Tyler Fayose (Phoenix Rise) as Ensemble and Understudy Walker, Richard Emerson Gould (The Vaudvillains) as Ensemble and Understudy Mr Nat, Joshua John (Romeo & Juliet) as Ensemble and Understudy Courtney, Colin Mace (War Horse) as Mr Nat, Samuel Nunes de Souza (The Prince and the Pauper) as Ensemble and Understudy Horace/Buster and Yolanda Ovide (Slave: A Question of Freedom) as Ensemble and Understudy Darlene.

Joining Linton on the creative team are set and costume designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, movement director Shelley Maxwell, composer XANA, sound designer George Dennis, Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer Cynthia De La Rosa, casting director Naomi Downham, fight director Kate Waters, dramatherapist Wabriya King, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder, assistant voice coach Tamsin Newlands, associate set and costume designer Natalie Johnson and staff director Kaleya Bax.

Alterations will run at the National’s Lyttelton Theatre from 20 February to 5 April.

The season also includes Stephen Sondheim’s final musical Here We Are and a new play from the team behind Prima Facie starring Rosamund Pike. You can read more about it here.