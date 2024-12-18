whatsonstage white
Podcasts

Sharon D Clarke: Lady Bracknell caught me completely by surprise

The National Theatre’s production of The Importance of Being Earnest will run through to January, before it heads to cinemas in February

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| London |

18 December 2024

earnest 2
Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Gwendolen), Eliza Scanlen (Cecily) Sharon D Clarke (Lady Bracknell), © Marc Brenner

Earlier this month, Sharon D Clarke, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo and Eliza Scanlen sat down with WhatsOnStage’s intrepid deputy editor Tom Millward to talk all things The Importance of Being Earnest. 

Across a wide-ranging interview, now live on WhatsOnStage’s podcast channel and as a video on YouTube, subjects included new audiences at the National Theatre, the subtexts beneath Wilde’s work and how to provide a contemporary perspective through their relevant characters.

You can listen to the very special bonus episode below:

The WhatsOnStage Podcast releases regularly scheduled episodes every Friday, with bonus material every few weeks.

Watch the full interview below:

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Cat Simmons and Declan Bennett in an interview for WhatsOnStage

Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 gets the party started on opening night in London

Tim Sheader’s reimagining of the Broadway hit is officially open