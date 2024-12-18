Sharon D Clarke: Lady Bracknell caught me completely by surprise

The National Theatre’s production of The Importance of Being Earnest will run through to January, before it heads to cinemas in February

Earlier this month, Sharon D Clarke, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo and Eliza Scanlen sat down with WhatsOnStage’s intrepid deputy editor Tom Millward to talk all things The Importance of Being Earnest.

Across a wide-ranging interview, now live on WhatsOnStage’s podcast channel and as a video on YouTube, subjects included new audiences at the National Theatre, the subtexts beneath Wilde’s work and how to provide a contemporary perspective through their relevant characters.

